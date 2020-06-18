Supreme Court DACA Ruling Protects 120,000 Texans and Deals Trump Second Major Defeat This Week

“The Supreme Court ruled with the American people and immigrant families against the cruelty and unlawfulness of the Trump administration,” said U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
“Today is a victory for Dreamers, but also highlights the need for Congress to provide permanent protection from deportation. We’ve seen how the cruelty of President Trump has no limit and we expect the administration to continue its efforts to try and terminate the DACA program — we are committed to fighting for Dreamers and immigrant families.
VICTORY. DACA is here to stay, and so are the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers who strengthen our communities. #HomeIsHere https://t.co/52GNW7TyN4— Mayor Ron | Wear a mask! 😷 (@Ron_Nirenberg) June 18, 2020
These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 18, 2020
