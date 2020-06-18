Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Supreme Court DACA Ruling Protects 120,000 Texans and Deals Trump Second Major Defeat This Week

Posted By on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 11:38 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's push to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, rescuing more than 120,000 Texans from possible deportation.

In a 5-4 ruling, the justices said the White House hadn't provided adequate justification for its effort to end the Obama-era initiative, which gives protections to immigrants brought to the U.S. as children.



The decision is the second high court defeat for the Trump this week. On Monday, justices ruled that existing federal law protects LGBTQ+ people from workplace discrimination.

Thursday's decision comes three years after Trump announced he was terminating DACA, which allows 700,000 people — frequently referred to as "Dreamers" — to legally work and avoid being sent back to countries where, in many cases, they have no support structures.

“The Supreme Court ruled with the American people and immigrant families against the cruelty and unlawfulness of the Trump administration,” said U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, who chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

“Today is a victory for Dreamers, but also highlights the need for Congress to provide permanent protection from deportation. We’ve seen how the cruelty of President Trump has no limit and we expect the administration to continue its efforts to try and terminate the DACA program — we are committed to fighting for Dreamers and immigrant families.

Diana Gómez, advocacy manager at Progress Texas, joined Castro in asking Congress to further shield Dreamers by passing legislation that permanently protects them from deportation.

"Trump’s attempts to take deportation protections away from young immigrants are cruel and wrong," she said. "Texas immigrants and DACA recipients are our teachers and our health care workers fighting on the front lines. They’re our family members, friends and neighbors."

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg trumpeted the decision on Twitter with an all-caps "VICTORY." He added: "DACA is here to stay, and so are the hundreds of thousands of Dreamers who strengthen our communities."


Displaying his flair for divisive hyperbole, Trump tweeted that the two recent Supreme Court decisions are "shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives" and claimed the country stands to "lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else."


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff Orders Businesses to Require Masks for Customers and Workers Read More

  2. As Local COVID-19 Cases Spike, San Antonio Officials Ask Residents to Increase Precautions Read More

  3. SNIPSA Executive Director and Vice President Called Out for Family Photo Featuring Blackface Read More

  4. In Hearing, Both of Texas' Republican Senators Deny Systemic Racism Exists Read More

  5. Real Police Reform in San Antonio Means Facing Down a Union That Protects Rotten Cops’ Conduct Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation