Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 25, 2020

Man Who Smacked Hand of Bexar Judge Nelson Wolff Over Mask Ordinance Turns Himself In

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 2:50 PM

click to enlarge County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks during a recent coronavirus press briefing. - SCREEN CAPTURE / KSAT 12
  • Screen Capture / KSAT 12
  • County Judge Nelson Wolff speaks during a recent coronavirus press briefing.
Wednesday's dustup between a shopper angry about the local mask ordinance and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff — the rule's architect — ended with the mask-averse man turning himself in to face an assault charge.

Terry Toller, 47, reported to authorities Thursday morning on a second-degree felony warrant for assault on a peace officer or judge, county officials told KSAT. The charge was subsequently lowered to a misdemeanor, his attorney told the station.



In a statement supplied to the Current, Wolff said he called the district attorney's office to say he didn't want to pursue criminal charges.

"I did not want this to be a distraction of our main focus of requiring businesses to have customers wear masks and continuing to ensure the health and safety of everyone in our community," Wolff said. "We are experiencing a drastic rise in cases and hospitalizations and it is my understanding that those numbers will go up exponentially today. We do not need any distractions from our mission to make sure this virus does not continue to spread within our community.”

The original fracas ensued after Toller blew up at a home improvement store employee when she told him he needed to wear a mask inside the building. Wolff, who was standing in the next checkout aisle, tried to calm the man by handing over a business card and inviting him to call and vent.

Instead of taking the card, Toller struck it from Wolff's hand and exited the store, according to the judge's account.

Anyone needing a blow-by-blow for the encounter can find it here. Anyone scratching their head over why some folks get so fucking pissy about masks can find that here.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Angry Customer at Store 'Smacks' County Judge Nelson Wolff's Hand Over Mask Ordinance Read More

  2. As COVID-19 Cases Threaten Hospital Capacity, Texas Governor Suspends Elective Surgeries Read More

  3. National Teachers Union Blasts Texas' School Reopening Plan, Saying It Puts Students at Risk Read More

  4. San Antonio Has Third-Fastest COVID-19 Case Growth in the United States Read More

  5. Members of Congress Blast Treatment of Immigrants in Private Detention Sites Near San Antonio Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation