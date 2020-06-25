Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 25, 2020

San Antonio Has Third-Fastest COVID-19 Case Growth in the United States

Posted By on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum.
The San Antonio area is the U.S. metro with the third-fastest growth in COVID-19 cases, according to an analysis by global research firm Evercore ISI.

Phoenix topped the list, followed by Tampa, Florida. Austin ranked fifth, Houston eighth and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex sixteenth. The research was shared this week via Twitter by Meg Tirrell, senior health and science reporter for CNBC.



According to Evercore's tally, the San Antonio area had 7,936 cases. Under current diagnosis rates, the city could see that double in 11 days.


Evercore based its research on data from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Angry Customer at Store 'Smacks' County Judge Nelson Wolff's Hand Over Mask Ordinance Read More

  2. As COVID-19 Cases Threaten Hospital Capacity, Texas Governor Suspends Elective Surgeries Read More

  3. National Teachers Union Blasts Texas' School Reopening Plan, Saying It Puts Students at Risk Read More

  4. Members of Congress Blast Treatment of Immigrants in Private Detention Sites Near San Antonio Read More

  5. Gov. Abbott Calls COVID-19 Numbers 'Unacceptable,' But Unveils No Policy in Response Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation