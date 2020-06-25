San Antonio Has Third-Fastest COVID-19 Case Growth in the United States

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio

33.2K new US #COVID19 cases reported today, per Evercore ISI’s Mike Newshel. 7-day avg up for eighth straight day, to 29K.



Positivity rate of tests rose to 6.7%, highest in more than a month. pic.twitter.com/evVPyKEYrW — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) June 24, 2020

The San Antonio area is the U.S. metro with the third-fastest growth in COVID-19 cases, according to an analysis by global research firm Evercore ISI.Phoenix topped the list, followed by Tampa, Florida. Austin ranked fifth, Houston eighth and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex sixteenth. The research was shared this week via Twitter by Meg Tirrell, senior health and science reporter for CNBC.According to Evercore's tally, the San Antonio area had 7,936 cases. Under current diagnosis rates, the city could see that double in 11 days.Evercore based its research on data from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and the U.S. Census Bureau.