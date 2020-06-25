Thursday, June 25, 2020
San Antonio Has Third-Fastest COVID-19 Case Growth in the United States
By Sanford Nowlin
on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 10:26 AM
Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum.
The San Antonio area is the U.S. metro with the third-fastest growth in COVID-19 cases, according to an analysis by global research firm Evercore ISI.
Phoenix topped the list, followed by Tampa, Florida. Austin ranked fifth, Houston eighth and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex sixteenth. The research was shared this week via Twitter by Meg Tirrell, senior health and science reporter for CNBC.
According to Evercore's tally, the San Antonio area had 7,936 cases. Under current diagnosis rates, the city could see that double in 11 days.
Evercore based its research on data from the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and the U.S. Census Bureau.
