Twitter Reacts to San Antonio Zoo CEO Posting Surveillance Pics of Late Night Kiddie Park Trespassers

The three young men below broke into Kiddie Park last night. We would love to know who they are. Do your thing San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/vq9yFgxuzG— Tim Morrow 🐾 (@MananaZoo) June 23, 2020
June 24, 2020
Yeah cuh you talking bout 50% of the guys that go Ingram park mall, cause the edgars all look the same— JULIAN (@Julian_XOTWOD) June 24, 2020
They broke in. Our security confronted them and they ran. We don’t know their intentions but have to protect our assets as a non profit and the animals and staff on our property 24/7.— Tim Morrow 🐾 (@MananaZoo) June 23, 2020
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.