Twitter Reacts to San Antonio Zoo CEO Posting Surveillance Pics of Late Night Kiddie Park Trespassers

The three young men below broke into Kiddie Park last night. We would love to know who they are. Do your thing San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/vq9yFgxuzG — Tim Morrow 🐾 (@MananaZoo) June 23, 2020

Yeah cuh you talking bout 50% of the guys that go Ingram park mall, cause the edgars all look the same — JULIAN (@Julian_XOTWOD) June 24, 2020

They broke in. Our security confronted them and they ran. We don’t know their intentions but have to protect our assets as a non profit and the animals and staff on our property 24/7. — Tim Morrow 🐾 (@MananaZoo) June 23, 2020

The San Antonio Zoo wants residents to help it sniff out three alleged trespassers who snuck into Kiddie Park earlier this week. But local Twitter users aren't necessarily on board.On Tuesday, Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow tweeted surveillance images of youths he said broke into the iconic amusement park located on the zoo's grounds."The three young men below broke into Kiddie Park last night. We would love to know who they are. Do your thing San Antonio," his tweet reads.While Twitter users didn't identify the young men, they did note the trio's resemblance to a certain famous comedy group The Three Stooges don't have the market cornered on bowl haircuts, but San Antonians in the know quickly identified the "Marbach Mop," a stereotypical haircut sometimes spotted at Ingram Park Mall However, some respondents weren't on board with Morrow's call out to social media sleuths, particularly given the current political climate "I’m all for holding folks accountable, but this is the *President* of the San Antonio Zoo tweeting out the photos of *kids* who, according to press reports, didn’t cause any damage or vandalism," said @MatthewReynaTx."Did anything happen? Theft? Damage? If not, why bother? I'm really asking," @Plastic_Bagg tweeted In response, Morrow stated : "They broke in. Our security confronted them and they ran. We don’t know their intentions but have to protect our assets as a non profit and the animals and staff on our property 24/7."No one on Twitter has yet identified the three youths. At press time, the San Antonio Zoo hasn't responded to a request to discuss the case.