Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, June 26, 2020

Twitter Reacts to San Antonio Zoo CEO Posting Surveillance Pics of Late Night Kiddie Park Trespassers

Posted By on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 1:56 PM

click image TWITTER / TIM MORROW
  • Twitter / Tim Morrow
The San Antonio Zoo wants residents to help it sniff out three alleged trespassers who snuck into Kiddie Park earlier this week. But local Twitter users aren't necessarily on board.

On Tuesday, Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow tweeted surveillance images of youths he said broke into the iconic amusement park located on the zoo's grounds.



"The three young men below broke into Kiddie Park last night. We would love to know who they are. Do your thing San Antonio," his tweet reads.


While Twitter users didn't identify the young men, they did note the trio's resemblance to a certain famous comedy group.


The Three Stooges don't have the market cornered on bowl haircuts, but San Antonians in the know quickly identified the "Marbach Mop," a stereotypical haircut sometimes spotted at Ingram Park Mall.

However, some respondents weren't on board with Morrow's call out to social media sleuths, particularly given the current political climate.

"I’m all for holding folks accountable, but this is the *President* of the San Antonio Zoo tweeting out the photos of *kids* who, according to press reports, didn’t cause any damage or vandalism," said @MatthewReynaTx.

"Did anything happen? Theft? Damage? If not, why bother? I'm really asking," @Plastic_Bagg tweeted.

In response, Morrow stated: "They broke in. Our security confronted them and they ran. We don’t know their intentions but have to protect our assets as a non profit and the animals and staff on our property 24/7."


No one on Twitter has yet identified the three youths. At press time, the San Antonio Zoo hasn't responded to a request to discuss the case.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Man Who Smacked Hand of Bexar Judge Nelson Wolff Over Mask Ordinance Turns Himself In Read More

  2. San Antonio Has Third-Fastest COVID-19 Case Growth in the United States Read More

  3. San Antonio Metro Health Director Resigns as City Grapples With Record COVID-19 Numbers Read More

  4. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Orders Bars to Close Again, Bans Outdoor Gatherings of More Than 100 Read More

  5. As COVID-19 Cases Threaten Hospital Capacity, Texas Governor Suspends Elective Surgeries Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation