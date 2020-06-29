Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Monday, June 29, 2020

Number of San Antonio Police Officers With COVID-19 Grows Exponentially

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 11:22 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The number of San Antonio police officers diagnosed with COVID-19 has made a nine-fold increase since late May, according to SAPD numbers released Monday.

A total of 51 officers have now tested positive for the coronavirus, up from just six on May 29.



According to the figures released by the department, 151 SAPD personnel are now in quarantine to reduce the potential spread. Of those, 71 are officers and the rest civilian employees.

SAPD didn't reveal the severity of the cases or the likely cause for the rising numbers. However, infections are rising citywide.

San Antonio's number of COVID-19 cases grew from 2,636 on May 29 to 10,147 on Sunday, prompting city officials to ask the state for help staffing an emergency hospital facility at Freeman Coliseum to handle potential patient overflow. 

