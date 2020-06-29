San Antonio Police Officer Busted for Violating Conditions of Bond for Earlier Domestic Violence Charge

-
SAPD
-
Officer Jonathan Montalvo
A San Antonio cop already on administrative duty over a domestic violence charge was arrested Sunday for violating a condition of his bond.
Officer Jonathan Montalvo was taken into custody for violating a condition of his parole on a November 2019 domestic violence charge
that prohibits him from having contact with the woman who was the alleged victim.
Around 6 p.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a call about a possible assault in progress inside a vehicle at Interstate 10 West near UTSA Boulevard. They discovered Montalvo and a 25-year-old woman inside the vehicle, which appeared to have smashed into a guardrail.
While the woman was injured, she denied that Montalvo assaulted her and refused to provide a statement, according to SAPD. However, she did say Montalvo was her boyfriend and they live together.
A supervisor in SAPD's Family Violence Unit recalled Montalvo's earlier arrest, in which he was accused of choking the live-in girlfriend during a quarrel over a cell phone. Montalvo confirmed that he was currently living with the woman.
According to police, Montalvo's duty status has now switched from administrative duty to temporary administrative leave. An investigation is ongoing.
