Monday, June 29, 2020

San Antonio Police Officer Busted for Violating Conditions of Bond for Earlier Domestic Violence Charge

Posted By on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 9:59 AM

Officer Jonathan Montalvo - SAPD
  • SAPD
  • Officer Jonathan Montalvo
A San Antonio cop already on administrative duty over a domestic violence charge was arrested Sunday for violating a condition of his bond.

Officer Jonathan Montalvo was taken into custody for violating a condition of his parole on a November 2019 domestic violence charge that prohibits him from having contact with the woman who was the alleged victim.



Around 6 p.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a call about a possible assault in progress inside a vehicle at Interstate 10 West near UTSA Boulevard. They discovered Montalvo and a 25-year-old woman inside the vehicle, which appeared to have smashed into a guardrail.

While the woman was injured, she denied that Montalvo assaulted her and refused to provide a statement, according to SAPD. However, she did say Montalvo was her boyfriend and they live together.

A supervisor in SAPD's Family Violence Unit recalled Montalvo's earlier arrest, in which he was accused of choking the live-in girlfriend during a quarrel over a cell phone. Montalvo confirmed that he was currently living with the woman.

According to police, Montalvo's duty status has now switched from administrative duty to temporary administrative leave. An investigation is ongoing.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

