CBD users can be classified into two types- those who want THC and those who do not. Despite being from the same family of plants, there is a stark contrast between the two. And many, who are frequent users of CBD, do not know what the basic differences are. They end up trying CBD when they are not supposed to avoid CBD like a plague because of the reputation of THC.
This article is about THC and CBD and how they are different.
Firstly, THC and CBD are both phytocannabinoids present in the plants of cannabis plants in different concentrations. While some plant has more than 20% THC, another might have only 10% THC. Some of the differences between the two are discussed below.
React Differently With The Endocannabinoid System Of The Body
Do you know what the endocannabinoid system is? It is a complex cell signaling system that has two types of receptors throughout the body.
THC binds with the CB1 receptors which are mainly present in the brain and central nervous system. When THC binds with these receptors, dopamine is released in a higher quantity than normal- making the person feel elated and high.
CBD binds with CB2 and rarely attaches to CB1 because of which it does not create the euphoric feeling.
Psychotic Properties
As said above, there is a reason why THC is psychotic and CBD is not. Being psychotic, THC has always been considered to be used for fun despite having medicinal properties. Unlike THC, CBD has been proven to have therapeutic properties that help us.
Full-spectrum hemp which is typically CBD along with other cannabinoids, terpenes, fats, etc contains THC in very less amounts which are not enough to cause any psychotic effects.
Most people misunderstand CBD to be like THC and do not add CBD- which is good for health- in their diet.
Extracted From Two Different Plants
THC is commonly derived from strains of marijuana whereas CBD is obtained from hemp- which also belongs to the cannabis family. The hemp used to give pure CBD is cultivated to contain more CBD. It has been proven that when the ratio of CBD to THC is high, the extracted mixture will not be psychotic. In other words, if hemp contains CBD and THC in the ratio 9:1, the mixture extracted will not get anyone high.
Structural Difference
THC and CBD have the same chemical formula and structure containing 21 carbon, 30 hydrogen, and 2 oxygen atoms. They have very similar weights too. However, there is a slight difference when it comes to their arrangement- THC is a cyclic ring whereas CBD has a hydroxyl group.
