John Cornyn Defends Trump Over Allegations He Ignored Intel on Russian Bounties on U.S. Troops

Russia placed a bounty on the lives of American troops in Afghanistan. Cornyn's response?



Downplay the deaths of American soldiers and cover for Trump's inaction.



I know you didn’t serve, @JohnCornyn, but I medevaced wounded troops, and not all of them made it. Shame on you. pic.twitter.com/8zhonA06uG — MJ Hegar (@mjhegar) June 30, 2020

"I know you didn't serve @JohnCornyn, but I medevaced wounded troops, and not all of them made it," she tweeted. "Shame on you."In an emailed statement, Texas Democratic Party spokesman Billy Begala said Cornyn's unwillingness to call out the president on the latest controversy is an insult to the tens of thousands of military personnel stationed in Texas."Over his 18 years in the Senate, Cornyn has proven he will bend over backward for his most powerful DC allies at the expense of the Texans he claims to represent," Begala said. "Texans have had enough."