Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

John Cornyn Defends Trump Over Allegations He Ignored Intel on Russian Bounties on U.S. Troops

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 4:06 PM

click to enlarge "What? Me question the president?" Cornyn speaks during an appearance at the conservative CPAC conference. - GAGE SKIDMORE / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
  • Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons
  • "What? Me question the president?" Cornyn speaks during an appearance at the conservative CPAC conference.
As outrage builds that President Donald Trump may have ignored intelligence reports about Russia offering bounties to Afghan militants to kill U.S. troops, Sen. John Cornyn of Texas has again gone to bat for the prez.

In a Tuesday story from the Washington Post, Cornyn sought to deflect from Trump on the controversy, saying the president's a busy guy who probably just forgot. After all, the president gets briefed all the time, right?



Instead, the three-term Republican argued, we all should be more worried someone's leaking classified intel.

“Well, I think the president can’t single-handedly remember everything, I’m sure, that he’s briefed on, but the intelligence officials are familiar with it and briefed him,” said Cornyn, who faces reelection in November. “But again somebody’s leaking classified information and then trying to further a narrative that isn’t necessarily supported by the facts.”

Cornyn's defense of Trump comes a day after he tried to downplay news of the bounties altogether.

“I don’t think it’s should be a surprise to anybody that the Taliban’s been trying to kill Americans and that the Russians have been encouraging that, if not providing means to make that happen,” he told reporters Monday.

The comments fit a pattern for Cornyn, who's emerged as one of Trump's most steadfast Senate defenders. After starting his Washington career as a conventional Chamber of Commerce Republican, he's morphed into a consistent salesman for the president's #MAGA agenda.

Former Air Force pilot MJ Hegar, one of two Democrats vying to run against Cornyn in November, shamed the senator on Twitter, saying he'd downplayed the deaths of U.S. soldiers.

"I know you didn't serve @JohnCornyn, but I medevaced wounded troops, and not all of them made it," she tweeted. "Shame on you."

In an emailed statement, Texas Democratic Party spokesman Billy Begala said Cornyn's unwillingness to call out the president on the latest controversy is an insult to the tens of thousands of military personnel stationed in Texas.

"Over his 18 years in the Senate, Cornyn has proven he will bend over backward for his most powerful DC allies at the expense of the Texans he claims to represent," Begala said. "Texans have had enough."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Mayor and Bexar Judge Ask Governor for Authority to Set Local COVID-19 Rules Read More

  2. San Antonio Asks State to Help It Staff Freeman Coliseum Hospital to Handle COVID-19 Overflow Read More

  3. City of San Antonio Tells Local Business Owner to Stop Recruiting 'Texas Patriot' Patrol Read More

  4. Castro, Cuellar Among Three Congress Members Exposed to COVID-19 at Detention Site Read More

  5. The Texas GOP Convention Will Gather Thousands of People Indoors Without a Mask Requirement. One of Its Sponsors is the Texas Medical Association. Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation