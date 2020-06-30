Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Texas Drivers Suck, and Here's a Study to Prove It

Posted By on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 9:43 AM

click to enlarge PIXABAY / NETTO FIGUEIREDO
  • Pixabay / Netto Figueiredo
You probably know it, you've probably said it aloud, and now you've got a study to confirm it: Lone Star State drivers really are awful.

Not just a little awful. We're talking Top-10-in-the-Nation levels of suck.



Texas tied with South Carolina for having the seventh-shittiest drivers among the 50 U.S. states in an annual study by the financial site Smart Asset. If there's any good news here, it's that our driving improved a bit over 2019, seeing as we ranked 4th in last year's analysis.

To arrive at its ranking, Smart Asset tracked the percentage of uninsured drivers in each state, the number of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven and how often residents search for terms including “traffic ticket” or “speeding ticket” online.

Turns out Mississippi ranks No. 1, in no small part because a quarter of its drivers are uninsured. Meanwhile, those buttoned-up types in Massachusetts ranked as the safest drivers, likely due to their low fatality rate.

Never a state to do things in a small way, Texas ranks high on all four measures. More than 14% of our motorists are wheeling around without insurance, for example, and the state had 4.01 DUI arrests for every 1,000 drivers.

As an aside, San Antonio certainly seems to be contributing that latter number, since we topped the nation in a recent study of drunk driving arrests.

So, next time you hit the Texas highways, feel free to let those curses and snide remarks fly. After all, you've got the data to back them up.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Mayor and Bexar Judge Ask Governor for Authority to Set Local COVID-19 Rules Read More

  2. San Antonio Asks State to Help It Staff Freeman Coliseum Hospital to Handle COVID-19 Overflow Read More

  3. Castro, Cuellar Among Three Congress Members Exposed to COVID-19 at Detention Site Read More

  4. San Antonio Police Officer Busted for Violating Conditions of Bond for Earlier Domestic Violence Charge Read More

  5. Number of San Antonio Police Officers With COVID-19 Grows Exponentially Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 17, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation