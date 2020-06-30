Texas Drivers Suck, and Here's a Study to Prove It

click to enlarge
-
Pixabay / Netto Figueiredo
You probably know it, you've probably said it aloud, and now you've got a study to confirm it: Lone Star State drivers really are awful.
Not just a little awful. We're talking Top-10-in-the-Nation levels of suck.
Texas tied with South Carolina for having the seventh-shittiest drivers among the 50 U.S. states in an annual study by the financial site Smart Asset
. If there's any good news here, it's that our driving improved a bit over 2019, seeing as we ranked 4th in last year's analysis.
To arrive at its ranking, Smart Asset tracked the percentage of uninsured drivers in each state, the number of DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, the number of fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles driven and how often residents search for terms including “traffic ticket” or “speeding ticket” online.
Turns out Mississippi ranks No. 1, in no small part because a quarter of its drivers are uninsured. Meanwhile, those buttoned-up types in Massachusetts ranked as the safest drivers, likely due to their low fatality rate.
Never a state to do things in a small way, Texas ranks high on all four measures. More than 14% of our motorists are wheeling around without insurance, for example, and the state had 4.01 DUI arrests for every 1,000 drivers.
As an aside, San Antonio certainly seems to be contributing that latter number, since we topped the nation in a recent study of drunk driving arrests
.
So, next time you hit the Texas highways, feel free to let those curses and snide remarks fly. After all, you've got the data to back them up.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.