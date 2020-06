Texas Workforce Commission Reverses Decision, Pauses Work Search Reinstatement

click to enlarge Instagram / dwntwnatx

With COVID-19 cases rising statewide, the Texas Workforce Commission has reversed its recent decision to make unemployed Texans provide job search documentation.The TWC last month announced that, starting July 6, Texans receiving unemployment benefits would again be required to document their search for work to remain eligible for benefits.Under normal, non-pandemic circumstances, Texans collecting unemployment benefits are required to document at least three work search inquiries weekly. The TWC's latest announcement waives that requirement for a second time during the crisis.“Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Texas, TWC has decided to pause the return of work search requirements at this time,” Ed Serna, TWC's executive director, said in a press release . “We will continue to monitor the situation and make further recommendations in late July.”