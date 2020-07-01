Wednesday, July 1, 2020
As COVID-19 Cases Rise, San Antonio Makes Businesses Take Temperatures of People Entering
By Sanford Nowlin
on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 11:02 AM
As San Antonio posted a new record in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, leaders passed rules requiring businesses to quiz workers and customers about potential symptoms and take their temperatures before they come inside.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff signed the orders, which become effective Thursday.
Bexar County tallied 1,268 new cases
on Tuesday, bringing the total number of local cases to 12,065. During a press briefing that evening, officials cautioned that the rapid rise in infections could outstrip local hospital capacity within the next week or two.
As of Tuesday, 966 people were hospitalized locally for COVID-19. Of that number, 271 were in intensive care and 115 on ventilators. Just 23% of staffed beds and 59% of ventilators remain available.
