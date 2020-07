Officials to Close County Beach Access Points to South Padre Island Due to COVID-19 Spike

Instagram / visitsouthpadreisland

In advance of the Fourth of July weekend, Cameron County officials have closed county parks and beach access to South Padre Island in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.The closures began Tuesday and will remain in effect until July 13.The emergency order , executed by Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr., also introduces a 10 p.m.-6 a.m. curfew for children under the age of 17 and an 11 p.m.-5 a.m. curfew for adults.Cameron County residents will only be allowed to drive during the curfew hours if they are heading to work, have an emergency or are returning from an out-of-town trip, the order states.While all county beaches are affected under this order, the city of South Padre Island's beach access points will remain open. Patrick McNulty, mayor of South Padre Island said in a Facebook post that he reached out to the agency that oversees Texas beaches to develop a feasible long term "social distancing" plan for the island.As of Tuesday, Cameron County had reported nearly 3,000 cases of COVID-19.