Thursday, July 2, 2020

San Antonio Resident Wins $5 Million From $50 Lottery Scratch Ticket

Posted By on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge The winner of the $5 million dollar prize has elected to remain unidentified. - INSTAGRAM / TEXASLOTTERY
  • Instagram / texaslottery
  • The winner of the $5 million dollar prize has elected to remain unidentified.
A San Antonio resident's purchase of a $50 scratch ticket from Ray Ellison Enterprise Inc. resulted in a $5 million win.

The lottery winner has chosen to stay anonymous after buying the winning ticket at the Shell gas station at 8630 W. U.S. Highway 90. According to KSAT, the win marks the second of three top prizes in Premier Play, a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.



