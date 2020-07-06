Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Monday, July 6, 2020

San Antonio Limits Testing at City-Run Sites to Those Experiencing Symptoms

Posted By on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 11:36 AM

click to enlarge A health worker conducts a COVID-19 test at a drive-through testing site. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • A health worker conducts a COVID-19 test at a drive-through testing site.
Starting Monday, only individuals exhibiting symptoms associated with COVID-19 will be eligible for testing at San Antonio's city-run test sites.

The new restriction applies to city-operated free testing sites including Freeman Coliseum and the Cuellar Community Center.




Cases continue to rise in San Antonio, with a total of 14,751 active cases reported as of Sunday. Over the weekend, the coronavirus death toll rose to 130, including the youngest COVID-19-related death recorded so far, of an individual who was 19 or younger.

