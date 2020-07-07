Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

25 San Antonio Companies Got Federal Pandemic-Relief Loans of $5M or More

Posted By on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 10:03 AM

The Bill Miller Bar-B-Q chain was one of several sizable San Antonio business enterprises that received loans under the federal PPP program. - INSTAGRAM / BILLMILLERBARBQ
  Instagram / billmillerbarbq
  The Bill Miller Bar-B-Q chain was one of several sizable San Antonio business enterprises that received loans under the federal PPP program.
High-profile San Antonio businesses including the Bill Miller Bar-B-Q chain and the Thomas J. Henry law firm pulled in loans of $5 million or more under a federal coronavirus relief program meant to help small employers.

According to newly released federal records, 25 Alamo City corporations were among the 400 Texas companies that borrowed $5 million or more under the Paycheck Protection Program, intended to help small businesses retain workers during the pandemic.



Other sizable local businesses on the list include Buffets LLC, a major operator franchised restaurant locations; Joeris General Contractors, one of the city's largest construction firms; and Lewis Energy Group, a key player in the Eagle Ford Shale oil and gas field south of San Antonio.

In April, a number of publicly traded businesses including Shake Shack and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse faced public outcry after they revealed in financial filings that they'd tapped into the program. Critics complained that big businesses, some with hundreds of millions in revenues, snapped up the first round of PPP funds before small employers could tap into them.

Among the big businesses that agreed to return money amid the outcry was Fiesta Restaurant Group, the parent company of San Antonio-born Taco Cabana. It agreed to give back $15 million in PPP borrowings.

An analysis of the Small Business Administration numbers by news organizations also revealed that businesses with links to current officeholders also benefitted from the PPP.

Atlas Sand, a company partly owned by the wife of Republican U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, received between $2 million and $5 million in federal funding, the Texas Tribune reported. Roy represents the 21st Congressional District, which includes the Texas Hill country and parts of San Antonio and Austin.

The Dallas Morning News reported that Republican U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, who represents North Texas' 25th Congressional District, received a PPP loan for a car dealership he owns.

According to a Washington Post analysis, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family’s shipping business received a PPP loan, as did at least seven members of Congress or their spouses.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

