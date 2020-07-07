Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

New Texas Medical Association Chart Ranks Activities by Risk of Contracting COVID-19

Posted By on Tue, Jul 7, 2020 at 11:58 AM

click to enlarge Grocery shopping is considered a low-moderate risk, according to the Texas Medical Association. - PEXELS / ANNA SHVETS
  • Pexels / Anna Shvets
  • Grocery shopping is considered a low-moderate risk, according to the Texas Medical Association.
The Texas Medical Association has released a ranking of common activities — from pumping gas to pumping iron — based on how big a risk of COVID-19 infection they pose.

The TMA's new "Know Your Risk" chart rates activities on a scale of 1 to 10, with a ranking of 1 indicating low risk and 10 warning that an activity poses considerable potential danger. The levels are based on input from physicians on the TMA's COVID-19 Task Force and its Committee on Infectious Diseases.



Low-risk activities on the chart include opening mail (a rank of 1), getting restaurant takeout and going camping (both rank a 2). Activities such as having dinner at someone's house or going to the beach, which both rank a 5, are considered moderate-risk activities.

COURTESY OF TEXAS MEDICAL ASSOCIATION
  • Courtesy of Texas Medical Association
High-risk activities include working out at a gym (an 8), going to a bar or attending a religious service with 500 or more people (both rank a 9).

The TMA created the chart so its members in the medical field can share it  with patients. However, a printable version of the chart is available online, and you don't need to run a medical office to keep it on hand.

The more you know, right?

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

