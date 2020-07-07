New Texas Medical Association Chart Ranks Activities by Risk of Contracting COVID-19

click to enlarge
Grocery shopping is considered a low-moderate risk, according to the Texas Medical Association.
The Texas Medical Association has released a ranking of common activities — from pumping gas to pumping iron — based on how big a risk of COVID-19 infection they pose.
The TMA's new "Know Your Risk" chart rates activities on a scale of 1 to 10, with a ranking of 1 indicating low risk and 10 warning that an activity poses considerable potential danger. The levels are based on input from physicians on the TMA's COVID-19 Task Force and its Committee on Infectious Diseases.
Low-risk activities on the chart include opening mail (a rank of 1), getting restaurant takeout and going camping (both rank a 2). Activities such as having dinner at someone's house or going to the beach, which both rank a 5, are considered moderate-risk activities.
High-risk activities include working out at a gym (an 8), going to a bar or attending a religious service with 500 or more people (both rank a 9).
The TMA created the chart so its members in the medical field can share it with patients. However, a printable version of the chart is available online
, and you don't need to run a medical office to keep it on hand.
The more you know, right?
