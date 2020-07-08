Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Alamo Colleges Partner with City of San Antonio for New 'Earn While You Learn' Program

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 1:44 PM

click to enlarge TWITTER / ALAMOCOLLEGES1
  • Twitter / AlamoColleges1
Alamo Colleges and the city of San Antonio are partnering on a program that pays students $450 a week as they work to become certified in fields including healthcare, information technology, manufacturing, welding and construction.

City council last month voted 10-1 to approve a $70 million plan providing retraining to residents who lost their jobs during the pandemic. Advocates argued the program can help reshape the city's low-wage economy and allow residents to have job security and benefits.



Alamo Colleges District Chancellor Mike Flores told NEWS4SA the program could help 10,000 people become certified in jobs that will remain resilient during the pandemic.

"Somebody could receive training and be a certified nurses aide in as little as five months," Flores said. "Somebody could take advantage of this opportunity to be able to earn the stipend and also learn a new skill and be competitive in the economy."

Flores also told the TV station that Alamo Colleges officials are addressing health concerns by scheduling courses online. The district is also providing help to those who don't have computers or home internet connections.

"Some of them may be hybrid, some of it will be face to face, and so we'll use public health protocols with PPE and social distancing," he added.

Training courses will begin in July, according to NEWS4SA.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. 25 San Antonio Companies Got Federal Pandemic-Relief Loans of $5M or More Read More

  2. State Senator Warns Texas Governor School Reopenings May Bring COVID-19 Disaster Read More

  3. New Texas Medical Association Chart Ranks Activities by Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Read More

  4. Blaux Portable AC Reviews 2020 – Latest Blaux Air Conditioner Consumer Review Analysis Read More

  5. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas Calls It a 'Mistake' to Help Unemployed During Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation