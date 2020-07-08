Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Houston Convention Center Operator Cancels In-Person Texas GOP Meeting

Posted By on Wed, Jul 8, 2020 at 4:59 PM

click to enlarge The Texas Republican convention was set to take place at Houston's George P. Brown Convention Center. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / LEIJURV
  • Wikimedia Commons / Leijurv
  • The Texas Republican convention was set to take place at Houston's George P. Brown Convention Center.
The Republican Party of Texas' in-person convention next week has been canceled, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Wednesday.

The news came after Turner directed the city's legal department to work with the Houston First Corp., which operates the George R. Brown Convention Center, to review the contract with the state party.

Turner said officials with Houston First sent a letter this afternoon to the State Republican Executive Committee, the state party's governing board, canceling the gathering, which was set to happen July 16-18 and was expected to draw roughly 6,000 attendees.

The state party did not immediately respond to a request for comment. State party Chair James Dickey has said party leaders have worked on a contingency plan to host the convention online if an in-person gathering didn't pan out.

Harris County, home to Houston, continues to be the state's biggest hot spot for the new coronavirus. Party leaders have resisted the growing number of calls in recent days to cancel the convention. On Tuesday, officials announced that elected officials are moving their in-person speeches to videos that will be played for attendees at the convention.

Before Turner's announcement Wednesday afternoon, Dickey criticized Turner for "seeking to deny a political Party's critical electoral function" after the mayor recently allowed protesters to demonstrate there "without any of the safety precautions and measures we have taken."

Dickey also said the party's legal team was assessing the city's ability to cancel the convention and weighing its legal options.

"We are prepared to take all necessary steps to proceed in the peaceable exercise of our constitutionally protected rights," Dickey said in a statement.

For over a week, the party faced calls from Turner and others to cancel the in-person event as the number of coronavirus cases continue to surge. Turner warnedthat health inspectors would have the authority to shut down the convention if certain guidelines were not followed.

Party officials had reiterated that the convention would still happen after the State Republican Executive Committee voted overwhelmingly last week to proceed with the event.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Blaux Portable AC Reviews 2020 – Latest Blaux Air Conditioner Consumer Review Analysis Read More

  2. New Texas Medical Association Chart Ranks Activities by Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Read More

  3. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas Calls It a 'Mistake' to Help Unemployed During Pandemic Read More

  4. Alamo Colleges Partner with City of San Antonio for New 'Earn While You Learn' Program Read More

  5. State Senator Warns Texas Governor School Reopenings May Bring COVID-19 Disaster Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation