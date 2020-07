San Antonio Photographer Offering Free Headshots for Unemployed as Part of Nationwide Project

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / 10,000 Headshots

On July 22, a project called 10,000 Headshots will bring together 200 photographers nationwide to offer free headshots to people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.So far, only a single photographer is participating in the one-day event in San Antonio. Mink Headshot Studio is based in Austin but will be stationed in the Alamo City for the project.“This is to help and empower those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and help them get back on their feet and land jobs,” studio owner Deanna Mink said in a Facebook post announcing her involvement.10,000 Headshots partnered with Brookfield Properties to set up pop-up studios in vacant buildings to ensure proper social distancing and safety as people wait to be photographed.Registration is not yet open, but interested job-seekers can sign up to receive notifications when it becomes available. Time is of the essence, though, because photo sessions are limited to 50 appointments per location, and walk-ups won't be accepted.