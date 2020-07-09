Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Thursday, July 9, 2020

San Antonio Photographer Offering Free Headshots for Unemployed as Part of Nationwide Project

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 2:59 PM

On July 22, a project called 10,000 Headshots will bring together 200 photographers nationwide to offer free headshots to people who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, only a single photographer is participating in the one-day event in San Antonio. Mink Headshot Studio is based in Austin but will be stationed in the Alamo City for the project.



“This is to help and empower those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and help them get back on their feet and land jobs,” studio owner Deanna Mink said in a Facebook post announcing her involvement.

10,000 Headshots partnered with Brookfield Properties to set up pop-up studios in vacant buildings to ensure proper social distancing and safety as people wait to be photographed.

Posted by Mink Headshot Studio on Thursday, July 9, 2020

Registration is not yet open, but interested job-seekers can sign up to receive notifications when it becomes available. Time is of the essence, though, because photo sessions are limited to 50 appointments per location, and walk-ups won't be accepted.

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

