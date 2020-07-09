Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Thursday, July 9, 2020

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says Black Lives Matter Indoctrinates Children With Communism

Posted By on Thu, Jul 9, 2020 at 11:17 AM

click to enlarge Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick - WIKIMDIA COMMONS / GAGE SKIDMORE
  • Wikimdia Commons / Gage Skidmore
  • Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
For all his power, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick hasn't done much to assist his constituents during the pandemic. Unless, for some reason, you count doubling down on outrageous rhetoric as helpful.

On a Fox News appearance Wednesday, the one-time right-wing radio host called Black Lives Matter a "communist organization" intent on taking over school boards and the education system. The purpose of this fiendish commie plot? Brainwashing America's youth, of course!



"Not will it just indoctrinate these students to embrace communism, it will turn them against their own parents, because this is not the way we grew up," Patrick told host Laura Ingraham. "People in America need to understand Black Lives Matter is a communist organization, but each Black life matters [and] is important to every one of us."

In recent weeks, Patrick has used Fox as a conduit for a variety of other over-the-top pronouncements, including telling old folks they should be prepared to croak from COVID-19 to protect the economy and that mail-in ballots will end U.S. democracy.

During a late June appearance, the GOP official told Ingraham that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease doctor, "doesn't know what he's talking about" when it comes to the pandemic.

Patrick's most recent Fox appearance isn't the first time he's unloaded on Black Lives Matter, however. In 2016, Patrick drew criticism for saying that five Dallas police officers shot in an ambush attack would still be alive if the BLM movement didn't exist.

