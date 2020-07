Firm Tied to Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Got $800,000 Paycheck Protection Loan

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / Gage Skidmore

Brad Parscale appearing at a Student Action Summit in Florida.

A company with close ties to San Antonio techie-turned-Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale scooped up a $780,680 loan through the federal Paycheck Protection Program, Mother Jones reports Parscale holds nearly 35% of the stock in CloudCommerce Inc., the financially troubled tech firm that landed the PPP loan, according to its yearend federal securities filing . That makes him the single largest shareholder in the Alamo City-based digital advertising business.As of the end of last year, Cloud Commerce had 49 full-time workers, according to its financials.The federal PPP program was intended to help small businesses retain employees during the economic crash brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the program has been criticized for handing out loans to businesses owned by members of Congress and large publicly traded chains. A law firm that represented President Donald Trump also received a PPP loan.In April, the Federal Reserve waived insider dealing rules for the program, saying it wanted to ensure employers could get money quickly.In a June 16 press release , CloudCommerce announced that it expects to tally $14 million in sales for 2020. Despite posting deep losses for the past two years, the company also projected net operating income of $1 million.The press release makes no mention of the company landing the loan worth nearly $800,000.CloudCommerce reported a net loss of $10.1 million on sales of $9.2 million for the 2019 calendar year. That compares to a net loss of $2.9 million on sales of $11.8 million for the prior year.