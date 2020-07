Historic San Antonio Venue Pearl Stable Will No Longer Host Special Events

click image Twitter / PearlStable

Historic San Antonio venue Pearl Stable officials announce that the space, which has hosted thousands of guests over the last 14 years as the area's premiere event venue, will no longer host special events.“As of 7/31/20 Pearl will be closing the Stable as a private venue,” read an emailed statement from the Pearl complex.“Over the course of the remainder of the year, Pearl will reimagine the next chapter of the Stable with the intention of reopening as a new concept in 2021.”In the late 1800s, the Pearl Stable was home to the brewery's draft horses, and over the years, many of the architectural features of the Stable were bricked over or removed.According to a document outlining the history of the stable, many of the architectural features have been recreated or restored, based on historical photos and the original architectural drawings of ink pen on linen.