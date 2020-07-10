Vote Today In The 2020 Best Of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Poll!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 10, 2020

San Antonio Food Bank Distributions Now Have Enough Volunteers to Last Through the Month

Posted By on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 11:50 AM

click to enlarge SAN ANTONIO FOOD BANK
  • San Antonio Food Bank
Earlier this week, the San Antonio Food Bank issued a plea to the community, asking for volunteers to help distribute food to hungry families. At the time, the organization was at risk of having to scale back distributions for the foreseeable future due to a lack of helping hands.

On Friday, Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper announced in a video posted online that more than 600 San Antonians came forward to register to volunteer this week.



The organization, which typically needs 400 weekly volunteers to facilitate COVID-19 era distributions, is now set to successfully manage mobile distribution events for the rest of the month.

“Just a couple of days ago, I thought I was going to be the only person here,” Cooper said in the video, filmed during a Wednesday morning food distribution. “We didn’t have enough volunteers, and so we made an appeal, and you heard the call. You showed up to help us feed families in this COVID-19 crisis.”

The work isn’t done yet, so those interested in registering to volunteer are encouraged to do so via the Food Bank’s website.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says Black Lives Matter Indoctrinates Children With Communism Read More

  2. Blaux Portable AC Reviews 2020 – Latest Blaux Air Conditioner Consumer Review Analysis Read More

  3. New Texas Medical Association Chart Ranks Activities by Risk of Contracting COVID-19 Read More

  4. Sen. John Cornyn of Texas Calls It a 'Mistake' to Help Unemployed During Pandemic Read More

  5. Alamo Colleges Partner with City of San Antonio for New 'Earn While You Learn' Program Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 1, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation