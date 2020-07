San Antonio Food Bank Distributions Now Have Enough Volunteers to Last Through the Month

click to enlarge San Antonio Food Bank

Earlier this week, the San Antonio Food Bank issued a plea to the community, asking for volunteers to help distribute food to hungry families. At the time, the organization was at risk of having to scale back distributions for the foreseeable future due to a lack of helping hands.On Friday, Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper announced in a video posted online that more than 600 San Antonians came forward to register to volunteer this week.The organization, which typically needs 400 weekly volunteers to facilitate COVID-19 era distributions, is now set to successfully manage mobile distribution events for the rest of the month.“Just a couple of days ago, I thought I was going to be the only person here,” Cooper said in the video, filmed during a Wednesday morning food distribution. “We didn’t have enough volunteers, and so we made an appeal, and you heard the call. You showed up to help us feed families in this COVID-19 crisis.”The work isn’t done yet, so those interested in registering to volunteer are encouraged to do so via the Food Bank’s website