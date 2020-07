As City Reports Nine More COVID-19 Deaths, San Antonio Mayor Warns Residents to Stay at Home

Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio

A public health worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site in San Antonio.

After the San Antonio area reported nine COVID-19 deaths Sunday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg warned residents to stay at home as much as feasible."Prolonged face-to-face contact is the easiest way to transmit COVID-19. Don't throw house parties. Don't throw large social gatherings," the mayor posted on Facebook . "This virus is nothing to celebrate. Stay home to the greatest extent possible."The new fatalities bring the total number of Bexar County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 184.Nirenberg's plea comes as the death of a 30-year-old local man who was hospitalized after attending a so-called COVID-19 party made national headlines. The man reportedly told a nurse, "I think I made a mistake."On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott also warned that if people continue to defy his statewide order requiring the wearing of masks, Texas may be headed to another lockdown.