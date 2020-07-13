SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Monday, July 13, 2020

As City Reports Nine More COVID-19 Deaths, San Antonio Mayor Warns Residents to Stay at Home

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 9:01 AM

A public health worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site in San Antonio. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • A public health worker prepares to test a person for COVID-19 at a drive-through testing site in San Antonio.
After the San Antonio area reported nine COVID-19 deaths Sunday, Mayor Ron Nirenberg warned residents to stay at home as much as feasible.

"Prolonged face-to-face contact is the easiest way to transmit COVID-19. Don't throw house parties. Don't throw large social gatherings," the mayor posted on Facebook. "This virus is nothing to celebrate. Stay home to the greatest extent possible."



The new fatalities bring the total number of Bexar County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 184.

Nirenberg's plea comes as the death of a 30-year-old local man who was hospitalized after attending a so-called COVID-19 party made national headlines. The man reportedly told a nurse, "I think I made a mistake."

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott also warned that if people continue to defy his statewide order requiring the wearing of masks, Texas may be headed to another lockdown.

