Monday, July 13, 2020

City of San Antonio Opens Three New Public Cooling Centers in Response to High Temperatures

The Carver Library is one of three new cooling centers opened to the public this week.
  • The Carver Library is one of three new cooling centers opened to the public this week.
As San Antonio faces record-high temperatures over 100 degrees this week, the City of San Antonio is opening three new cooling centers to community members.

The three new locations — the Carver Library, Collins Garden Library, and Mission Library — will be open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. July 13-17, and will extend hours as-needed. These centers are the most recent additions to a list of 27 official cooling centers made available to the public.



Adults over 65, children under 4, people with preexisting medical conditions and those without air conditioning are among the highest-risk community members during periods of extreme heat. All residents are encouraged to hydrate, stay indoors and watch for signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion in both themselves and those around them.

In compliance with state- and city-wide ordinances, cooling centers will follow coronavirus safety measures. Guests are expected to wear face coverings and staff are sanitizing spaces and enforcing social distancing.

To access an up-to-date list of all 27 available San Antonio area cooling centers open this week, residents can look online or call 311.

