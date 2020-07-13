SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Monday, July 13, 2020

Refrigerated Truck Struck By Train in Texas Hill Country Results in 'Condiment Catastrophe'

Posted By on Mon, Jul 13, 2020 at 1:46 PM

click image TWITTER / CIBOLOPD
  • Twitter / CiboloPD
Some residents of the Texas Hill Country had a bit of extra garnish for their morning commute today.

Around 6:30 a.m. Monday morning, an 18-wheeler was positioned on the railroad tracks on Country Lane and FM 78 in Cibolo, Texas, when it was struck by a train, scattering the truck's contents — condiments including pickles and mayonnaise — across the road.



According to MySA, the truck had become stuck on the tracks, but the driver was able to leave the vehicle and flag down the train's conductor before the accident. Officer Matt Schima with the Cibolo Police Department, who called the crash a "condiment catastrophe," told MySA that the driver was cited for failing to avoid the high-center tracks despite warning signs.


CPD said there were no injuries. As of 10:30 a.m. Monday, drivers were instructed to continue avoiding the area, as the intersection remained closed during cleanup efforts..

