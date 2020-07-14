SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Joe Biden to Air General Election TV Ads in Texas as Polls Suggest a Tight Race

Posted By on Tue, Jul 14, 2020 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge YOUTUBE SCREEN CAPTURE / JOE BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT
  • YouTube screen capture / Joe Biden for President
Need another sign that once reliably red Texas may be in play in November? Check out the Joe Biden campaign's newest ad buy.

The presumptive Democratic nominee will unveil a four-state media purchase Tuesday that includes TV and digital ads addressing Texas' rising COVID-19 numbers, the Texas Tribune reports.



"I will not abandon you. We're all in this together," Biden says in the 60-second spot, which features him directly addressing the viewer, intermixed with shots of masked first responders and the West Texas landscape.

Although the ad doesn't name Trump, it clearly seeks to provide contrast by showing Biden doing distinctively un-Trumpy things, such as wearing a mask and displaying compassion.

The purchase will cost "mid-six figures" across the four states, the Biden campaign told the Tribune.

Coming directly after the July 14 runoff, the buy stands in sharp contrast to 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, whose Texas spots didn't run until a few weeks before the general election, according to the Tribune.

But — again in contrast to Clinton — recent polling suggests Biden is running neck-and-neck with the Republican incumbent in the Lone Star State. A CBS News poll released Sunday gave Trump a single-point lead with likely voters here. A separate poll by the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler had Biden leading by five points among the same group.

