Parks Department Advances Columbus Park Name Change Proposal to San Antonio Council

Parks and Recreation Department voted unanimously Thursday to send a proposal to rename Columbus Park to city council, taking another

with the explorer who perpetrated genocide against i

peoples.





Following the murder of George Floyd at the end of May, statues of the explorer became focal points for protests in cities across the country as symbols of oppression and white supremacy.





ndigenous activists had advocated for removal of the Columbus statue for years without success.

Treviño, with the support of the Christopher Columbus Italian Society, indigenous activists and other council members, called for the renaming of the park and the removal of the statue.

Thestep to disassociate the cityndigenousThe department took written, recorded and live comments during a virtual public hearing Thursday evening on renaming the public space Piazza Italia Park.The majority of the comments favored renaming the park. While a few decried the change as "cancel culture" and "reverse racism," a number of San Antonians of Italian descent expressed strong support.Of the 58 comments received, 36 were in favor of renaming the park. At the conclusion of the meeting, officials voted to advance the proposal.The park, located in a historically Italian neighborhood, long featured a statue of Columbus as its focal point.In San Antonio, iIn June, District 1 Councilman Roberto