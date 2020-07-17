SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 17, 2020

City of San Antonio Pools and Splash Pads Won't Reopen This Summer Due to COVID-19

Posted By on Fri, Jul 17, 2020 at 10:54 AM

click image INSTAGRAM / SAPARKSANDREC
  • Instagram / saparksandrec
San Antonio's city pools and splash pads will remain closed this summer due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

“We need the public’s support to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” Homer Garcia III, director of San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department, said in a press release.



“Keeping pools and splash pads closed emphasizes the importance of avoiding gatherings, practicing physical distancing when outside of the home, and wearing face coverings,” Garcia said.

At press time, Bexar County had 27,059 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 229 deaths.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Spurred by Gov. Greg Abbott's Coronavirus Handling, Democratic Strategists Launch PAC to Defeat Him in 2022 Read More

  2. Forgoing LGBTQ Issues, Owner of San Antonio's Pegasus Club Wins GOP Runoff for U.S. House Seat Read More

  3. Former San Antonio Techie Brad Parscale Out as Trump Campaign Manager Read More

  4. Parks Department Advances Columbus Park Name Change Proposal to San Antonio Council Read More

  5. The Internet is Obsessed with San Antonio Woman After Her TikTok About Enforcing Masks Goes Viral Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation