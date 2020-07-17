Friday, July 17, 2020
City of San Antonio Pools and Splash Pads Won't Reopen This Summer Due to COVID-19
By Nina Rangel
San Antonio's city pools and splash pads will remain closed this summer due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.
“We need the public’s support to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus,” Homer Garcia III, director of San Antonio's Parks and Recreation Department, said in a press release
.
“Keeping pools and splash pads closed emphasizes the importance of avoiding gatherings, practicing physical distancing when outside of the home, and wearing face coverings,” Garcia said.
At press time, Bexar County had 27,059 confirmed
cases of COVID-19 and 229 deaths.
