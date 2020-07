San Antonio Man Receives Statewide Award for Advocating for Teen Reproductive Health

click to enlarge Courtesy Healthy Futures of Texas

The Texas Campaign to Prevent Teen Pregnancy has given a 2020 Rising Star Award to Anthony Betori, program director at San Antonio-based nonprofit Healthy Futures of Texas.The award recognizes individuals under the age of 30 who become an emerging leader in the field of adolescent health in the state. In his role, Betori has has played a key role in teaching young people how to advocate for their reproductive sexual health, according to Texas Campaign officials.Healthy Futures of Texas works to reduce unplanned and teen pregnancies through science-based education and advocacy — a cause it was willing to successfully challenge the Trump administration in court to keep pursuing.“Anthony has been a true champion of prevention efforts and a tireless advocate on behalf of young people in Texas,” said Molly Clayton, executive director of the Texas Campaign. “His commitment to this work and contribution to the field deserves recognition. We are thrilled to present him with this well-deserved honor.”