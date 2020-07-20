Video Shows San Antonio 7-Eleven Clerk Put Customer in a Headlock for Disturbance in Her Store

click image Twitter / FancyPancyJosh

A San Antonio convenience store clerk is getting online accolades for her two-fisted response to a problem customer.Video recently shared on social media shows an employee at a San Pedro Avenue 7-Eleven tire of a hostile customer, come from behind the counter and mix it up. One man tries to break up the fight while another filming with his phone eggs on the altercation."Alright, on the game," he says as the clerk closes in. "Let's go."After some WWE-worthy wrestling maneuvers, the worker puts the other woman into a headlock and slams her onto the floor. The video resumes a few moments later, presumably after the beaten-down customer has decided to vacate."Don't fuck with people from 7-Eleven," the clerk says to the camera, still catching her breath. "We run the fucking counter, not y'all."Twitter users wasted no time in commending the clerk for her fighting skills, calm demeanor and willingness to rep her employer.