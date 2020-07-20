SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 20, 2020

Video Shows San Antonio 7-Eleven Clerk Put Customer in a Headlock for Disturbance in Her Store

Posted By on Mon, Jul 20, 2020 at 4:04 PM

click image TWITTER / FANCYPANCYJOSH
  • Twitter / FancyPancyJosh
A San Antonio convenience store clerk is getting online accolades for her two-fisted response to a problem customer.

Video recently shared on social media shows an employee at a San Pedro Avenue 7-Eleven tire of a hostile customer, come from behind the counter and mix it up. One man tries to break up the fight while another filming with his phone eggs on the altercation.



"Alright, on the game," he says as the clerk closes in. "Let's go."

After some WWE-worthy wrestling maneuvers, the worker puts the other woman into a headlock and slams her onto the floor. The video resumes a few moments later, presumably after the beaten-down customer has decided to vacate.

"Don't fuck with people from 7-Eleven," the clerk says to the camera, still catching her breath. "We run the fucking counter, not y'all."

Twitter users wasted no time in commending the clerk for her fighting skills, calm demeanor and willingness to rep her employer.


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. The San Antonio-New Braunfels Median Income Rises to $72,000. Here’s Why It Matters Read More

  2. While Texans Lost Jobs During the Pandemic, the State's Billionaires Got 10% Richer Read More

  3. San Antonio Area Reports Its Highest-Ever Number of COVID-19 Cases Read More

  4. What’s in a Name? San Antonio High School Names Raise Questions About Inclusivity and Representation Read More

  5. Federal Immigration Officials Announce Plans for Resuming 'Remain in Mexico' Hearings During the Coronavirus Pandemic Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation