What Are CBD Salves?
Salves are ointments used for the protection of skin or to promote healing of a skin condition. CBD salves are products that are infused with CBD. Salves, balms, and ointments are similar products but there is a lot of difference between them and creams or lotions. Even though both of them are used for topical application, the mixture and functioning are entirely different. One of the main differences between salve and lotion is in the water content, that is, salves are made with minimum water to make it consistent and highly concentrated.
How Is It Made?
The basic ingredients of all the salves are beeswax and carrier oils like coconut oil and olive oil. The first step of making CBD salves is mixing the CBD extract with the carrier oil. While making CBD salves, coconut oil is the most commonly used oil because it has fatty acid which will help in the better carriage of CBD. This mixture will be then combined with melted beeswax to make the salves. Some of the CBD salves will be having many other ingredients to serve more needs or to make it more effective. Some of the products will be also having elements like lavender oil to make better fragrance.
How Does It Work?
The functioning of CBD salves is very much different than infusing CBD orally or through vaping. Skin is the largest organ in our body and it has so many pores for sweat release. When CBD salves are applied to a particular area, it will get into the blood vessels through those pores in the skin. Since there are Endocannabinoid receptors in the skin, it will help the CBD to surpass the protective layer and reach the blood vessels more easily. The interaction of CBD with the ECS will also help in repairing the skin problems in the applied area.
Related: Are you interested in learning more about CBD and its benefits for senior citizens? Click here.
How CBD Salves Are To Be Used?
CBD salves can be used just like using a normal ointment or balm. Before applying CBD salves, the person must make sure that their hands and the targeted area are clean because an unclean surface may reduce its absorption capacity and also its effectiveness. While applying CBD salves it is better to take a small quantity and increasing it until the required effect is obtained because using more than the optimum quantity will not give any extra benefit or faster relief to the user. It is also better to rub the applied area with hands to generate heat because it will improve the blood flow and result in a faster effect.
What Are Its Uses?
The main benefit of using CBD salves is that it will give immediate relief to pain and faster recovery from skin diseases compared to other CBD products like oils and pills. This is because the CBD present in the salves can skip all the processes of digestion and reach the blood vessels directly. Since CBD is effective in removing inflammation, it will help in faster recovery from pain. It is also better at making the skin moist and hydrated.
What Are The Side Effects Of CBD Salves?
There are not many side effects associated with the usage of CBD salves. Since it is not consumed orally, it will not exhibit the common side effects of CBD like dryness of mouth, dizziness, etc. However, there are some problems reported about CBD salves. The first and the main problem faced by users of CBD salves is that it is not equally effective in all people, that is it may be helpful in healing all the skin problems in some but it may not give the same result on some other people. Another problem of CBD salves is that it can make the skin of the users oily.
If you are suffering from any skin ailments and if you are looking for a CBD product that can give you an immediate effect, CBD salves are the best choice. If you are in no position to orally consume CBD for pain relief as you are on some existing medications, you can use CBD salves safely as it will not have any counter effects on the user.
San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.
Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.
Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.
Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.