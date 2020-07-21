SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

San Antonio Metro Health Leader Butted Heads With Her Boss Prior to Resignation, Emails Show

Posted By on Tue, Jul 21, 2020 at 10:06 AM

click to enlarge Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick addresses reporters at a news conference about COVID-19. - CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • City of San Antonio
  • Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick addresses reporters at a news conference about COVID-19.
Documents obtained by local media paint a picture of an escalating conflict between former Metro Health Director Dawn Emerick and her direct supervisor prior to her surprise June 25 resignation.

The day before the departure, San Antonio Assistant City Manager Colleen Bridger sent a memo to the city's human resources director arguing that Emerick lacked the expertise to handle the escalating COVID-19 crisis, the Express-News reports, citing documents obtained via an open records request.



The memo also laid out concerns from Bridger that Emerick was insubordinate and had been hostile and rude to staffers.

“If the problems were simply her inability to get along with people who disagree with her, we could try to get her a coach and do team building, etc.,” Bridger wrote in the June 24 email obtained by the daily. “However, there is also a glaring deficit in her ability to understand and explain epidemiology and basic public health science.”

Emerick's departure just six months into her tenure made statewide headlines since came as the area grappled with a steep upsurge in COVID-19 infections.

KSAT and the Rivard Report also obtained and reported on the same correspondence Bridger had with city HR officials.

Both the TV station and the daily also obtained a separate June 20 email Emerick sent to the HR director in which she said she'd requested that Bridger bring in a third-party mediator to smooth over their conflict. However, in the email, Emerick said Bridger declined that request.

“Our working and professional relationship has become mutually fractured, broken and unproductive,” Emerick wrote in the email.

Bridger has since stepped in as interim Metro Health director.

At the time of her resignation, Emerick said her decision to step down was partially influenced by the Black Lives Matter movement. However, she later said she'd butted heads with the city over its refusal to innovate.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Video Shows San Antonio 7-Eleven Clerk Put Customer in a Headlock for Disturbance in Her Store Read More

  2. While Texans Lost Jobs During the Pandemic, the State's Billionaires Got 10% Richer Read More

  3. The San Antonio-New Braunfels Median Income Rises to $72,000. Here’s Why It Matters Read More

  4. San Antonio Area Reports Its Highest-Ever Number of COVID-19 Cases Read More

  5. What’s in a Name? San Antonio High School Names Raise Questions About Inclusivity and Representation Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation