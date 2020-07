San Antonio's Joaquin Castro Will Run for Chair of U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee

Screen Capture / C-SPAN

U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro

San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro has confirmed he'll run to chair the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee.Citing aides familiar with his plans, thelast week reported that the Democrat, who currently chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, was likely to announce a run . The move pits him against senior House members for the leadership role.A win by Castro would shift the committee in a more progressive direction after being led by U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel, a hawkish Dem who supported the Iraq War and opposed the Iran nuclear deal.“We need a new generation of foreign policy leadership with a new vision that promotes inclusive prosperity and democracy at home and a more holistic view of security abroad,” Castro said in an emailed statement. "I believe we must put diplomacy at the center of our strategy and rebuild America’s infrastructure of diplomacy to achieve a more open, peaceful and just world."Castro outlined his agenda for a more progressive approach to foreign policy in an op-ed posted to the online publishing platform Medium.