Following the expansion in the field of CBD research, a lot of entrepreneurs and farmers started to look for their take in the CBD industry. Of course, that wouldn't be possible without the legalization of hemp-derived CBD and all CBD related products.
Hemp farming was one of the first activities that flourished after the US legalization. Following this, a significant number of companies and labs embarked on a mission to find the best CBD product for the developing market.
It represented one more chance for all the people in distress, experiencing all kinds of chronic or acute conditions.
CBD Oil As An Absolute Winner
One CBD product particularly caught the world's attention. CBD oil, in all its simplicity, took the lead as the most popular CBD intake method. It brought about the demand for a hands-on, potent CBD product that people would find next door.
The US customers also experienced this frenzy, Googling " best CBD oil near me" thousands of times daily. Why is it so important that we find high-quality, best CBD oil for sale near us?
Is it because we are afraid to buy online, or are we scared that someone would find out what we are purchasing? Maybe we want to believe that the shop or a drugstore next door will have a better insight into our needs?
There are many pros and cons. But let's find out the facts behind the story.
How to find the best CBD Oil near you?
It's never been easier. CBD industry flourished so well, and many entrepreneurial spirits tried their luck with manufacturing and selling CBD products. So, it must be natural to find the best CBD oil near you, or a block away.
But is it safe? And is there a catch? This guide will provide you with valuable information about buying CBD near you and how it may be different from buying CBD online.
We will help you understand the basics of a smart CBD purchase, and help you notice typical red lights of a shady offer or unreliable vendors. They are trying to get their share of a CBD craze to make and sell fraudulent products.
You see, it can be somewhat challenging to find a trustworthy CBD company. They are usually selling their products, making wild claims about the CBD, and all medical benefits it supposedly provides.
Many of us saw at least once some crazy offer about the cure-it-all CBD oil for only $5.99. With so many frauds around, online and offline, you have to be careful and carefully review every CBD brand or vendor.
We will carefully review all the reasons behind why purchasing CBD Oil in stores near you could cost you money, but even more important – your health.
1. What they are offering is NO CBD Oil!
There is one product that looks and maybe feels like CBD oil, but for sure is not CBD oil, and that's hemp seed oil. Hemp seed oil is extracted from the hemp plant seeds. It contains no active cannabinoids, but it's a rich source for proteins, vitamins, fatty acids, and minerals.
This composition makes it an excellent skincare and beauty product. And because of its nutritive value, it's a popular part of many healthy dieting programs. But, that's far from all the effects connected to CBD oil. Mostly because - it contains almost no CBD!
CBD oil is derived from the whole hemp plant, not just seeds. It is something you should pay attention to while checking the ingredients on a product label. All CBD oils have to have an exact level of CBD in mg and to display the spectrum – whether it is full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, or CBD isolates.
2. Wild Claims About CBD Benefits
For starters, if a vendor markets its product as a powerful compound that can even cure chronic or even a deadly disease, please walk away. If this were the real case, you wouldn't be able to find it in your local drugstore. That's not the way things roll.
But they are not helping other reputable companies either. Many of them had to comply with strict FDA rules about labeling and advertising of CBD products and spent thousands of dollars on customer education.
The truth is that there is no scientific evidence of CBD actually "killing" cancerous cells. It is the only way one can be cured. On the other hand, CBD can reduce inflammation, nausea, or other cancer-related conditions, which depend on the overall health of a patient.
3. Higher Levels of THC
CBD oil coming from the hemp plant has many beneficial natural compounds such as terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids. But what is more important, it contains low levels of natural THC, which can be modified with the extraction.
All these compounds are responsible for the highly praised "entourage effect." Also, there is a big difference between CBD oil coming from the hemp plant and marijuana plant, which would be its THC concentration.
All reputable CBD brands are fully aware of THC's legal levels, which has to be under 0.3%. But, this does not stop all others from spoiling CBD oil with high THC levels or adding artificial cannabinoids to their products. This may cause strong effects and even endanger the consumer's life.
If you are buying CBD near you, there is a big chance you'll be left without the proper insight.
4. Buying Cheap CBD Oil
Nothing good comes cheap – well, except for the good things that are free. But with buying CBD Oil, that's out of the question.
Let's have a look at what are the preconditions of one quality CBD oil. What's calculated in the price?
· Farming and Regulation Costs
· Extraction Processes Costs
· Natural Terpenes and Other Extracts Costs
· Third-lab Testing Fees
· Safety and Regulation Costs
Having all in mind, there is no way someone would pay for all of this and decide to sell cheap. That means buying CBD both locally and online.
Beware of the Bad and Expensive CBD Oils
On the other hand, when you shop at your local store, a lot more variables come in place, as it requires more people involved adding on the initial price.
Sadly, we've seen too many pricey CBD products selling locally, having just that – the same price as the reputable brands and none of the actual beneficial compounds.
The only way you can verify all the claims and compare two or more CBD oils from different companies is by buying CBD oil online. If they are transparent about how they are doing business, keep lab tests, product reviews, and ingredients available online.
What's There to Find Online?
Let's See What We Have Found:
HealthworxCBD has caught our attention with its impressive CBD oil offer, from full-spectrum to terpene enhanced and THC-free oils. They extract their CBD from organically grown industrial hemp using the CO2 method. All products are pesticide and heavy metal-free, which is essential for all the best CBD oils on the market. HealthworxCBD's oils have a potency range from 200mg to 5000mg of pure CBD.
All CBD oils from HealthworxCBD are free of harsh chemicals or pesticides, and very potent. And the brand is very transparent about it. All lab results are from an independent source and available online, along with each product. These oils are of high quality and fairly priced for sure.
If you choose HealthworxCBD as your vendor to buy CBD oil online, you will surely be satisfied. And it is not rare to get up to 40% off on all CBD products, including CBD oils.
2. Try The CBD
Try The CBD is another excellent CBD oil brand. They are offering one of the best CBD oils for sale online, which are 100% organic, pesticide, and gluten-free. Try The CBD has hemp-extracted CBD oil tinctures suspended in MCT oil, with both full-spectrum and THC-free type of CBD. Everything from their offer is grown and made in Colorado.
The full-spectrum oils are with 500mg, 1500mg, 3000mg, and 5000mg of CBD.
And the THC-free oils come with 200mg, 600mg, 1000mg, 1500mg and 3000mg of pure CBD. This type of oil has no taste, color, or strong odor as full-spectrum CBD.
We have seen a lot of positive feedback - reviews from their satisfied customers, the lab results QR code and all the ingredients on the label.
There is also a 30-days money-back guarantee, one of the best perks of buying CBD online.
3. CBDfx
CBDfx CBD tinctures are a great option if you are looking for full-spectrum CBD oil for sale. But, like all reputable brands, they are keeping their THC levels below 0.3%.
Their CBD tincture is blended with MCT oil to ensure maximum absorption. And they are positive the customers will love their all-natural formula derived from organically-grown hemp plants.
All CBD oils, ranging from 500mg to 1500mg, are gluten and pesticide-free. Independent testing guarantees their safety. If you are looking for a full-spectrum CBD and CBG tinctures, but with limited potency variants, this is an excellent solution.
4. cbdMD
All CBD oils from cbdMD are sourced from the US, Kentucky farms its CBD oils, and are very diverse, potent, vegan, and gluten-free. Lots of flavors and size options are available on their website. And when we say flavors, we are referring to those of natural, botanical sources.
They are proud of their farming procedures, product purity, and extraction processes.
Their CBD tinctures are THC-free, but with broad-spectrum hemp extracts. It means that tinctures contain other cannabinoids as well as terps and other nutritious compounds.
CbdMD also offers a range of CBD oils in both 30ml and 60ml bottles, and potencies from 300mg to 7500mg of CBD.
5. Charlotte's Web
Charlotte's Web is probably one of the most known CBD vendors on the market. They offer oils that contain CBD, CBC, CBG in their full spectrum offer. Interestingly, they display oil potency in the product name – with the exact amount of CBD per serving. There are also 4 different flavors available: Mint Chocolate, Olive Oil, Orange Blossom, and Lemon Twist.
So, for the "CBD curious" people, they are offering 7mg per serving bottle. The next one is 17mg of CBD per serving, and the most potent is one from 60mg per serving, which is their way of presenting their products, but not for those willing to experiment.
Need-to-knows Before Buying CBD Oil
So, what have we learned from the previous? There is absolutely no way one could get all this information while buying CBD oil nearby. And if someone would try, how many CBD store visits are we talking about?
We can now understand the necessity of proper research before buying CBD oil, both online or in a local store.
The Essential Information
This is what every reliable CBD product has display:
· Lab results, from an independent laboratory
· All the ingredients, even supporting ones
· Customer's feedback
· Hemp origin
· Type of CBD, the exact amount of CBD
We won't ramble anymore about every reputable brand's need to test their products for purity, potency, and harmful compounds. They also need to be transparent and publicly display all the findings.
If CBD oil has some supportive ingredient or carrier oil, it has to be available for the customer. Otherwise, somebody may purchase the product containing something that he is allergic to.
Customers' feedback is another proof of transparency and the company's reputation.
Hemp origin is important because the US hemp has to be grown following strict regulations and procedures.
The type of CBD is essential. You must know the difference between full-spectrum and THC-free CBD oil and how much CBD you are ingesting.
I Still Want to Buy CBD Oil Near me
That's great too! If you insist on buying CBD oils near you, follow these steps:
● Check for the THC content: THC level has to be displayed on the label and below the legal limit of 0.3%.
● Check for CBD content: CBD potency is displayed in milligrams, and all reputable CBD vendors have to mark the levels on the label.
● If the price is low, walk away: It will bring you nothing but a poor quality CBD experience - or even worse!
● Choose CO2-Extracted CBD Products: Liquefied CO2 evaporates once the extract returns to room temperature, leaving no harmful residuals.
● Lab-Tested CBD oils are your best choice: But it can be tricky to find the results while buying CBD locally.
If they provide QR code on the label, then you may be dealing with a lab-tested product. Scan the product and immediately look for the THC and CBD levels, any trace of harmful ingredients, and other unwanted compounds.
● US grown hemp is safe: Like we already stated, the US grown hemp is strictly regulated by the US agriculture regulations and safe for human use.
WRAP
So, consider yourself fully equipped for buying CBD Oil near you. But the point is no one can be 100% positive that the content on the label is genuine. That's where many of them fail, on purpose or accidentally.
Our advice is always to look online first. In the end, you buy your shoes online, why wouldn't you look closer to something you ingest in your body?
Final Checklist
● You searched the brand online, and it looks legit. All claims seem and feel realistic, and you didn't find any panacea.
● You know your options. Finally, after thorough research, you have the top 3 brands you will consider buying from!
● Everything is clear about potency, dosage, and ingredients of your CBD oil of choice
● You looked for the return policy and checked for the customer's service details
● You have your phone ready to read QR code lab results
Welcome to the wonderful world of CBD wellness, you are prepared to go shopping!
