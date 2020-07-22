SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM. JOIN THE SA CURRENT PRESS CLUB.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Y’all Freaky: San Antonio Among Top 10 Cities for Couples Looking for Threesomes During Pandemic

Posted By on Wed, Jul 22, 2020 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge FLICKR / BÙI LINH NGÂN
  • Flickr / Bùi Linh Ngân
Threesome dating app 3Fun released a report ranking the cities that used it most use since onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. And, apparently, San Antonians like to get their freak on.

Data shows that 5,375 local residents have used the app in the past few months, placing the Alamo City at No. 6 on the list. In descending order, we only lag behind New York City, LA, Houston, Chicago and Las Vegas.



"Social distancing makes offline meetings tough because all the bars, hotels and restaurants are closed," 3Fun spokesperson Jennifer White said in a release. "That means most open-minded people are trying to meet new friends online during the pandemic."

In case you're not among the, ahem, tri-curious, 3Fun is a dating app “empowers singles and couples desiring exciting and adventurous relationships to meet people with similar likes and desires.” Or so say its developers.

Apparently, meeting using the app during a pandemic doesn't necessarily mean couples are actually making their three-play a physical reality. If we're to believe the company's spokeswoman, anyway.

"Once the pandemic is over," White said in the release, "they will finally meet offline for the first time and live out their fantasies together."

