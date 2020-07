Despite Viral Video, Hurricane Hanna Probably Didn't Blow Down Trump's Border Wall

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Section of Donald Trump's 'indestructible' border wall COLLAPSES https://t.co/qGco2V2DRv — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 27, 2020

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, folks.A video making the social media rounds Sunday that purported to show Hurricane Hanna flattening a section of Trump's border wall is likely weeks old and not from the Texas coast, according to federal officials.While we're sure plenty of folks were cheering at what looked like Mother Nature opening a can of whoop-ass on a South Texas stretch of the fence, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that can was opened far from the Lone Star State."The video circulating on social media appears to be from June 2020 when high winds caused several border wall panels that were pending additional anchoring to fall over at a construction site near Deming, New Mexico," the agency said Monday in a statement supplied to the Corpus Christi Caller Times . "That project is funded by the Department of Defense using 2808 Military Construction Funds, so any questions regarding the incident should be directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."Thealso reached out to a CBP spokesman in the Rio Grande Valley, who said the terrain featured in the clip didn't seem to match that of the Texas Coast.And there was one more logistical problem."The hurricane hit us at nighttime, but [the video] looks like it was shot during the day," spokesman Roderick Kise told the newspaper.