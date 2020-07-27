VOTE NOW IN THE BET OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, July 27, 2020

Despite Viral Video, Hurricane Hanna Probably Didn't Blow Down Trump's Border Wall

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 2:39 PM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, folks.

A video making the social media rounds Sunday that purported to show Hurricane Hanna flattening a section of Trump's border wall is likely weeks old and not from the Texas coast, according to federal officials.




While we're sure plenty of folks were cheering at what looked like Mother Nature opening a can of whoop-ass on a South Texas stretch of the fence, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said that can was opened far from the Lone Star State.

"The video circulating on social media appears to be from June 2020 when high winds caused several border wall panels that were pending additional anchoring to fall over at a construction site near Deming, New Mexico," the agency said Monday in a statement supplied to the Corpus Christi Caller Times. "That project is funded by the Department of Defense using 2808 Military Construction Funds, so any questions regarding the incident should be directed to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."

The Caller Times also reached out to a CBP spokesman in the Rio Grande Valley, who said the terrain featured in the clip didn't seem to match that of the Texas Coast.

And there was one more logistical problem.

"The hurricane hit us at nighttime, but [the video] looks like it was shot during the day," spokesman Roderick Kise told the newspaper.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Why San Antonio's Fire Chief Joined a #BlackLivesMatter Protest — and Brought His Sons Read More

  2. Buzz B Gone Reviews – Does BuzzBGone Insect Zapper Really Work? Read More

  3. Report: There's So Much Poop Along the Texas Coast, Swimming Could Make You Sick Read More

  4. South Padre Bar Owner Urges People to Visit the Beach, Despite Surge in COVID-19 Cases Read More

  5. Eviction Tidal Wave in San Antonio Feared After Federal Protections Ended Friday Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation