Monday, July 27, 2020

San Antonio-Area COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline for Seventh Consecutive Day

Posted By on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum. - COURTESY PHOTO / CITY OF SAN ANTONIO
  • Courtesy Photo / City of San Antonio
  • Cars pull up to the city's mobile coronavirus testing site at Freeman Coliseum.
On Sunday, 1,044 patients were hospitalized in Bexar County to treat COVID-19, marking the seventh consecutive day hospitalizations have declined, according to city data.

While the trend is a positive sign, local officials have cautioned during recent briefings that local hospitals are still being pushed to the brink and the numbers can reverse quickly.



A total of 12% of staffed hospital beds and 46% of ventilators remain available in the county, according to city data.

On Sunday, one more Bexar County resident died of COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 323. An additional 393 people also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of local infections to 36,083.

