San Antonio-Area COVID-19 Hospitalizations Decline for Seventh Consecutive Day
By Sanford Nowlin
on Mon, Jul 27, 2020 at 9:31 AM
On Sunday, 1,044 patients were hospitalized in Bexar County to treat COVID-19, marking the seventh consecutive day hospitalizations have declined, according to city data
.
While the trend is a positive sign, local officials have cautioned during recent briefings that local hospitals are still being pushed to the brink and the numbers can reverse quickly.
A total of 12% of staffed hospital beds and 46% of ventilators remain available in the county, according to city data.
On Sunday, one more Bexar County resident died of COVID-19, bringing the total death toll to 323. An additional 393 people also tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of local infections to 36,083.
