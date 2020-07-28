Beto O’Rourke and Texas Democrats Join for Biggest Black Voter Outreach in State History

click to enlarge Luke Harold / Wikimedia Commons

A coalition of Democratic organizations plans to reach out to all 1.5 million of Texas' Black voters by mid-August as part of what's being billed as the largest effort to mobilize Black voters in the state's history.The Texas Democratic Party, the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats and former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke's Powered by People initiative will call more than 1.1 million Black voters and send an additional 950,000 texts in a bid to drive record November turnout. The groups also aim to register potential voters in the households it contacts.With polls showing presumptive Democratic presidential candidate neck-and-neck with President Trump in the Lone Star State, Democrats see strong Black turnout as key to sewing up the state's 38 electoral votes for the first time since the 1970s."For far too long the votes of Black Texans have been suppressed by Republicans and taken for granted by Democrats," said O'Rourke, a former El Paso congressman who rose to national prominence through his near-miss campaign to unseat GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.O'Rourke's Powered by People project was launched in December to harness a an army of volunteers to help Democratic candidates flip the Texas House."The work of this coalition will address both of these challenges by helping to elect a Democratic majority in our state house, one that will work to end racial gerrymandering and voter suppression, and by individually reaching out to every Black voter in the state of Texas.