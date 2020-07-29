VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Texas State Fair’s Big Tex Mascot Gets Quarantine Makeover in San Antonio-Area Town of Boerne

Posted By on Wed, Jul 29, 2020 at 11:20 AM

click image Big Tex greets fairgoers at the 2019 State Fair of Texas. - INSTAGRAM / STATEFAIROFTX
  • Instagram / statefairoftx
  • Big Tex greets fairgoers at the 2019 State Fair of Texas.
Big Tex, the world’s tallest cowboy, has been transported to Boerne for a quarantine makeover. The State Fair is taking advantage of the cancellation of its 2020 festivities to get some work done on its iconic 55-foot-tall greeter, KENS5 reports.

"A spa treatment, as you'd say," Rusty Fitzgerald, senior vice president of operations at the State Fair of Texas, told the news station. "We're bringing him back to new.”



The animatronic cowboy has been trucked from Dallas to SRO Associates, a Boerne company that builds and fixes interactive attractions for parks, retail outlets and restaurants. Other SRO clients include Dollywood (we know there’s been some extensive work done there), the Witte Museum and the Indianapolis Zoo.

When Big Tex burned down in 2012, the State Fair organization rebuilt him a few feet taller and with new animations.

"You know, there are no blueprints for making a 55-foot tall cowboy. You can't just go out and buy one," Fitzgerald said. "SRO has been our partner and we knew they were up for the task.”

Fitzgerald said he expects to bring Big Tex home in late August. While the cowboy will definitely be ready to greet visitors at the Texas State Fair in 2021, Fitzgerald told KENS5 that Dallas residents may see the friendly Texan sooner.

"There's a pretty good shot Big Tex might just stand," Fitzgerald said.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. John Hagee's Cornerstone Church Sues San Antonio Officials Over School Reopening Order Read More

  2. Doctors Fight an Uphill Battle as COVID-19 Cases Overwhelm the Rio Grande Valley Read More

  3. Despite Viral Video, Hurricane Hanna Probably Didn't Blow Down Trump's Border Wall Read More

  4. Beto O’Rourke and Texas Democrats Join for Biggest Black Voter Outreach in State History Read More

  5. South Padre Bar Owner Urges People to Visit the Beach, Despite Surge in COVID-19 Cases Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 15, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation