Thursday, July 30, 2020

Sen. John Cornyn Still Won't Push Back at Trump, Even After He Threatens to Delay Election

Posted By on Thu, Jul 30, 2020 at 3:27 PM

click to enlarge Donald Trump clasps the shoulders of Texas' two GOP senators. - THE WHITE HOUSE
  • The White House
  • Donald Trump clasps the shoulders of Texas' two GOP senators.
After watching Sen. John Cornyn repeatedly defend President Trump's most glaring oversteps of democratic norms, observers have wondered what it would take for the Texas Republican to actually say "enough."

Well, now we know that not even Trump threatening to delay the November election — something the president cannot legally do — is enough to make a spine materialize in the three-term senator's body.



"With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history," Trump tweeted Thursday. "It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???!”

The statement — which comes amid building concern the president is attempting to unduly sway the election — drew a rare chorus of condemnation from both sides of the aisle.

Except, of course, from Cornyn, who once again chose to downplay.

"I think it’s a joke, I guess, I don't know how else to interpret it," he told reporters. "Obviously he doesn’t have the power to do that."

Not only did Cornyn avoid any kind of condemnation of his BFF in the White House, he even managed to get in a swipe at the media — we guess.

"So, I mean, so, all you guys in the press, your heads will explode and you'll write about it," he said. "I don’t know what his motivation is. He can’t do it."

In contrast, other Texas Republicans were able to summon up the rare courage to call bullshit on the president.

"No sir. @realDonaldTrump this is not even up for discussion," state Rep. Matt Schaefer of Tyler tweeted in response. Even Even arch-conservative Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, told CNN "the election should not be delayed."

Texas GOP members privately are privately concerned Trump's tweet will strengthen Democrats' claim that he's playing dirty to influence the election, the Texas Tribune reports. "One exasperated Texas GOP delegation staffer compared the moment to World War II and noted that even then, the country was able to conduct elections," the news site said.

Thanks for making it clear just whose side you're on, Sen. Cornyn.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

