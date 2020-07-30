Sen. John Cornyn Still Won't Push Back at Trump, Even After He Threatens to Delay Election

The statement — which comes amid building concern the president is attempting to unduly sway the election — drew a rare chorus of condemnation from both sides of the aisle.
With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020
Texas GOP members privately are privately concerned Trump's tweet will strengthen Democrats' claim that he's playing dirty to influence the election, the Texas Tribune reports. "One exasperated Texas GOP delegation staffer compared the moment to World War II and noted that even then, the country was able to conduct elections," the news site said.
No sir. @realDonaldTrump this is not even up for discussion. #txlege https://t.co/BkLnBmsxgk— Matt Schaefer (@RepMattSchaefer) July 30, 2020
