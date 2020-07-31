VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Friday, July 31, 2020

City of San Antonio to Host Virtual Town Hall on Schools Reopening During Pandemic

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 11:20 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
The city of San Antonio will host a virtual town hall Wednesday, August 5 to discuss pandemic safety concerns for the upcoming school year.

The hour-long live discussion kicks off at 7 p.m. and will include comments from San Antonio Medical Director Dr. Junda Woo and David Nungaray, principal of the Bonham Academy. Woo and Nungaray co-chair the COVID-19 PreK-12 consultation group, an advisory panel that includes students, teachers, principals, parents, school board members, academics and pediatricians.



During the town hall, the city will unveil a new school safety indicator on its COVID-19 dashboard. The indicator is meant to offer an assessment of how safely local schools can reopen.

The event will be accessible via the city’s website, Facebook page and local television. People can also listen in by dialing (210) 207-5555 and selecting option 1 for English or 2 for Spanish.

The discussion comes as local educators and parents try to make sense of contradictory messaging from San Antonio and Texas leaders on school reopenings.

San Antonio school districts will be closed for in-person instruction through September 7 due to an order from the Metropolitan Health District. However, the Texas Education Agency earlier this week said districts risk losing state funding if they shut down campuses solely in response to orders issued by local health officials.

Roughly two-thirds of parents in Northside ISD said they plan to keep their kids home when school starts, according to a poll by the city's largest school district.

