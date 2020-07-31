VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Friday, July 31, 2020

San Antonio Surpasses 40,000 COVID-19 Cases, But Hospitalization Numbers Improve

Posted By on Fri, Jul 31, 2020 at 9:38 AM

click to enlarge A surgical nurse prepares a COVID-19 patient for a procedure in an intensive care unit. - WIKIMEDIA COMMONS / US NAVY MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 2ND CLASS SARA ESHLEMAN
  • Wikimedia Commons / US Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman
  • A surgical nurse prepares a COVID-19 patient for a procedure in an intensive care unit.
The San Antonio area reported 1,323 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, pushing its cumulative number of infections past 40,000. The same day, health officials reported five additional coronavirus-related deaths.

Bexar County has now tallied a total of 40,253 cases since the start of the pandemic, and the seven-day average of for positive diagnoses now tops 800 per day, according to health officials.



However, numbers posted by Metro Health show that hospitalizations continue to dwindle, dropping below 1,000 for the first time since late June.

As of Thursday, local hospitals were treating 965 COVID-19 patients, down from 1,007 the day before. Of those being treated Thursday, 380 were in intensive care and 250 were on ventilators, both lower numbers than the day before.

During a Thursday evening briefing, Mayor Ron Nirenberg showed cautious optimism about the hospitalization numbers. Still, he warned residents to continue physical distancing and wearing masks.

“There’s not a quick remedy," he said. "We have to work together.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Congressman Chip Roy Says the COVID Pandemic Is a Hoax Meant to Hurt the GOP Read More

  2. 'It Cost Me Everything': Hispanic Residents Bear Brunt of COVID-19 in Texas Read More

  3. Pastor John Hagee's CUFI Church Association Filed to Collect Up to $1M in Federal PPP Funds Read More

  4. Activists Holding Demonstration Over Ammonia Leak That Killed 5,500 Fish in San Antonio River Read More

  5. Sen. John Cornyn Still Won't Push Back at Trump, Even After He Threatens to Delay Election Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation