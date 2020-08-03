El Paso City Officials Break Ground on Memorial Garden Honoring Victims of 2019 Walmart Shooting
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 12:17 PM
click image
One year ago today, 23 people died
at the hands of a mass shooter at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso.
Yesterday, community leaders in the West Texas border town, along with the Interfaith Alliance of the Southwest, broke ground on a memorial to honor those 23 victims, according to media reports
.
The evening ceremony centered around the groundbreaking of the El Paso County Community Healing Garden at Ascarate Park, which El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said will be “a beacon of hope and acknowledgement of unity.”
Samaniego added that the memorial should be completed and ready to unveil by November 1.
“Together we remember, together we heal. On August 3, 2019 we learned that love is stronger than hate,” El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza said a speech at the site.
After community leaders addressed the crowd, Ascarate Park opened to the public for a drive-through luminaria remembrance event. The memorial luminaries will be open to the public through Monday evening.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Tags: mass shooting, Walmart, memorial, memorial garden, healing garden, break ground, groundbreaking, park, Ascarate Park, luminaries, luminary, remembrance, NRA, National Rifle Association, El Paso Shooting, Dan Patrick, John Cornyn, Ted Cruz, Greg Abbott, Republican lawmakers, GOP, mass shootings, mental health, video games, prayer, Image, Image