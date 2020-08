El Paso City Officials Break Ground on Memorial Garden Honoring Victims of 2019 Walmart Shooting

click image Instagram / presenteorg

One year ago today, 23 people died at the hands of a mass shooter at the Cielo Vista Walmart in El Paso.Yesterday, community leaders in the West Texas border town, along with the Interfaith Alliance of the Southwest, broke ground on a memorial to honor those 23 victims, according to media reports The evening ceremony centered around the groundbreaking of the El Paso County Community Healing Garden at Ascarate Park, which El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego said will be “a beacon of hope and acknowledgement of unity.”Samaniego added that the memorial should be completed and ready to unveil by November 1.“Together we remember, together we heal. On August 3, 2019 we learned that love is stronger than hate,” El Paso District Attorney Jaime Esparza said a speech at the site.After community leaders addressed the crowd, Ascarate Park opened to the public for a drive-through luminaria remembrance event. The memorial luminaries will be open to the public through Monday evening.