Obama Endorses San Antonio Candidates Wendy Davis and Gina Ortiz Jones for U.S. House Seats

San Antonio-area Democrats Wendy Davis and Gina Ortiz Jones are among 27 Texas candidates endorsed by former President Barack Obama ahead of November 3 election. Obama’s announcement was released on August 3.

Obama endorsed a total of 118 candidates 17 states, including five Democratic Senate challengers and more than four dozen state legislative candidates.

“I’m proud to endorse this diverse and hopeful collection of thoughtful, empathetic, and highly qualified Democrats. Together, these candidates will help us redeem our country’s promise by sticking up for working class people, restoring fairness and opportunity to our system, and fighting for the good of all Americans — not just those at the top,” Obama wrote in his announcement.

Davis is running for Texas’s 21st congressional district, which includes a part of northeast San Antonio. Davis represented District 10 in the Texas Senate from 2009 to 2015. In June of 2013, she conducted a 13-hour filibuster against a state senate bill which would have made the state’s abortion laws more restrictive. In 2014, she ran unsuccessfully for governor of Texas against Republican Greg Abbott.



click to enlarge Jenelle Esparza

Wendy Davis speaks with reporters at a #StandWithTXWomen rally.

Davis’ leading opponent in the November race is Republican incumbent Rep. Chip Roy. Others running for the seat are Thomas Wakely of the Green Party and Arthur DiBianca of the Libertarian Party.

After the announcement of the endorsement, Davis posted on Twitter, “I am honored and humbled to be among the list of Democrats endorsed by former President Barack Obama! This election is too important to sit out — and I’ll need your support to win in November.”

Obama’s endorsement of Jones comes on the heels of the endorsement she received from former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on May 13.

The Texas 23rd congressional district encompasses parts of western San Antonio and stretches across the southwestern portion of Texas all the way to El Paso.

Jones is a native of San Antonio, an Air Force veteran, a former member of the National Intelligence community, and an out lesbian. In 2018, she challenged Republican Rep. Will Hurd for 23rd Congressional District seat but lost the race by less than 1,000 votes. In 2019, she announced she would once again run for the seat.

Courtesy Photo / Gina Ortiz Jones

After narrowly losing to Will Hurd in 2018, Gina Ortiz Jones is running to represent the same district in 2020.

Jone’s challengers in the race include Beto Villela of the Libertarian Party and Steven Sanders, an independent. The Republican candidate in the race has yet to be determined pending a recount. It will be either Tony Gonzales or Raul Reyes, Jr.

“I’m so honored to be endorsed by President Barack Obama!,” Jones wrote on Twitter. “There is so much at stake in our fight for quality, affordable health care, good jobs, and an economy that works for everyone. Help share the good news and join our campaign to flip #TX23!”

Following is the full list of Obama’s Texas endorsements:

Sima Ladjevardian, U.S. House, Congressional District 2

Lizzie Fletcher, U.S. House, Congressional District 7

Adrienne Bell, U.S. House, Congressional District 14

Wendy Davis, U.S. House, Congressional District 21

Sri Preston Kulkarni, U.S. House, Congressional District 22

Gina Ortiz Jones, U.S. House, Congressional District 23

Candace Valenzuela, U.S. House, Congressional District 24

Colin Allred, U.S. House, Congressional District 32

Erin Zwiener, State House, District 45

James Talarico, State House, District 52

Keke Williams, State House, District 54

Angela Brewer, State House, District 64

Sharon Hirsch, State House, District 66

Jeff Whitfield, State House, District 92

Joe Drago, State House, District 96

Elizabeth Beck, State House, District 97

Jessica González, State House, District 104

Terry Meza, State House, District 105

Joanna Cattanach, State House, District 108

Brandy Chambers, State House, District 112

Rhetta Andrews Bowers, State House, District 113

Celina Montoya, State House, District 121

Natali Hurtado, State House, District 126

Gina Calanni, State House, District 132

Ann Johnson, State House, District 134

Jon Rosenthal, State House, District 135

Akilah Bacy, State House, District 138