VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 3, 2020

San Antonio Man in the Running for a $25,000 Grant to Benefit His Hispanic Education Nonprofit

Posted By on Mon, Aug 3, 2020 at 2:02 PM

click image SA Native Montez (far right) has been nominated for the 2020 Coors Light Líder of the Year program. - FACEBOOK / HACU - HISPANIC ASSOCIATION OF COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
  • Facebook / HACU - Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities
  • SA Native Montez (far right) has been nominated for the 2020 Coors Light Líder of the Year program.
San Antonio's Richard Montez, Director of Member Services for the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), is a finalist in a program that recognizes emerging Latinx community leaders with a $25,000 grant.

Coors Light's Líder of the Year program nominates 12 Latinx leaders between the ages of 21 to 39 based on their community involvement. A public vote decides the winner, whose nonprofit receives the grant money.



A SA native and St. Mary’s University grad, Montez has served at HACU since 2017, helping the nonprofit champion Hispanic success in higher education. He also chairs the board of Inner City Development, a nonprofit that serves the economically marginalized West Side neighborhood where he grew up.

Voting starts Monday, August 3 on the Líderes program website and runs through August 31.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments
  |  

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Congressman Chip Roy Says the COVID Pandemic Is a Hoax Meant to Hurt the GOP Read More

  2. San Antonio Teachers Resigning Ahead of New School Year Due to Threat of COVID-19 Read More

  3. Back to the Wall: A Border Wall is Headed for Laredo — and the Only Thing Likely to Stop It Is Time Read More

  4. San Antonio TikTok Users Say Trump's Proposed Ban Would Hurt Them Financially and Socially Read More

  5. San Antonians Should Be Wary When VIA Asks for More Money Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation