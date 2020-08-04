VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Questions About Reopening of Texas Schools Front and Center at Gov. Abbott's San Antonio Event

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 1:28 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN CAPTURE / KSAT 12
  • Screen Capture / KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott appeared in San Antonio Tuesday to trumpet Texas' success in distributing personal protective equipment, or PPE, during the pandemic.

However, many of his prepared remarks — not to mention most questions posed by reporters — focused on the contentious debate on how to reopen schools as COVID-19 infections and deaths remain high across the state.



At the Texas Division of Emergency Management's central warehouse, Abbott talked up the state's distribution of PPE, pointing out that the agency has so far distributed more than 59 million masks and 568,000 gallons of hand sanitizer to schools in preparation for their reopening. He also outlined efforts to ensure the upcoming flu season doesn't cut into supplies.

But a substantial portion of Abbott's remarks were devoted to defending his guidance that school districts, not orders by local health officials, should determine when and how schools restart. That guidance appears to stand in the way of a recent order from San Antonio Metro Health that schools must remain virtual until Sept. 7.

"The people who know best about that are local school districts," the Republican governor said, adding that board members and superintendents are still able to weigh the advice of public health experts.

"Nothing is stopping them from doing that, and they can fully adopt whatever strategy the local public health authority says," he added.

One reporter asked Abbott why people should listen to him over the recommendation of medical doctors. Abbott replied that local districts, not him, had the power to make decisions.

The governor's remarks come as the state's educators and parents voice frustration over conflicting guidance over which authorities have the final call to set the schedule for reopening schools.

Abbott's appearance also marked his first press conference in months as the state struggles contain alarming infection rates. Instead, the governor has focused on brief appearances on local TV stations to provide updates on the health crisis.

A recent poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Texans disapprove of Abbott's performance during the pandemic. His approval numbers in that ongoing poll have dwindled each month since April.

In statement, the Texas Democratic Party characterized Abbott's San Antonio presser as a photo op and a distraction.

"Just like Donald Trump, Governor Abbott has proven time and time again that he has failed Texans in our greatest time of need," said Abhi Rahman, the party's communication director. "After refusing to hold a press conference for three months while the situation severely worsened, Abbott finally held a staged photo-op in front of crucial PPE where he didn’t directly answer questions and refused to take responsibility for his failures managing the coronavirus crisis."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

San Antonio Current works for you, and your support is essential.

Our small but mighty local team works tirelessly to bring you high-quality, uncensored news and cultural coverage of San Antonio and beyond.

Unlike many newspapers, ours is free – and we'd like to keep it that way, because we believe, now more than ever, everyone deserves access to accurate, independent coverage of their community.

Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing pledge, your support helps keep San Antonio's true free press free.

Jump to comments

More The Daily »

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Congressman Chip Roy Says the COVID Pandemic Is a Hoax Meant to Hurt the GOP Read More

  2. San Antonio Teachers Caravan to Protest Lack of Protection as Schools Reopen During Pandemic Read More

  3. Obama Endorses San Antonio Candidates Wendy Davis and Gina Ortiz Jones for U.S. House Seats Read More

  4. San Antonio Man in the Running for a $25,000 Grant to Benefit His Hispanic Education Nonprofit Read More

  5. San Antonio Teachers Resigning Ahead of New School Year Due to Threat of COVID-19 Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

Jul 29, 2020

View more issues

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2020 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2020 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation