Tuesday, August 4, 2020

San Antonio Man Comes Face to Face with Alligator on the East Side

Posted By on Tue, Aug 4, 2020 at 2:51 PM

click to enlarge "Al" the alligator (not pictured) will hopefully be relocated to a more suitable habitat than a San Antonio front yard. - PEXELS / ADRIAAN GREYLING
  • Pexels / Adriaan Greyling
  • "Al" the alligator (not pictured) will hopefully be relocated to a more suitable habitat than a San Antonio front yard.
A man taking out the trash on the East Side got a toothy surprise Tuesday.

When performing what should have been a boring chore, the man encountered a five-foot long alligator taking a siesta in his front yard, TPR reports.



Police and Animal Care Services used a wire fence panel to pen in the gator on the 3100 block of Rosalind Way, and a reptile care specialist from New Braunfels' Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo provided care for the animal, which is estimated to be four years old.

The alligator, nicknamed "Al" by ACS, was turned over to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for relocation.

Safe travels, Al!

