18-Year San Antonio Police Veteran Arrested After Sexual Assault Report
By Sanford Nowlin
on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 10:12 AM
An 18-year San Antonio Police Department veteran was arrested Wednesday on sexual assault charges, KSAT reports
A woman called 911 Saturday to allege that Officer Humberto Zuniga, whom she knew for the past few months, forced her to have sex without her consent, authorities told the news station. The victim also told police she cut Zuniga's arm with a knife to stop him.
Zuniga was identified and questioned at the scene, according to KSAT. A warrant for his arrest was issued several days later, according to records.
SAPD's Special Victims Unit is investigating the case, and Zuniga is now administrative leave, the station reports.
