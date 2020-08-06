VOTE NOW IN THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO® READERS CHOICE POLL!

Thursday, August 6, 2020

Do You Know Where Your Chickens Are? Twitter User Alerts San Antonio About Flock on the Loose

Posted By on Thu, Aug 6, 2020 at 10:58 AM

click image PEXELS / ENGIN AKYURT
  • Pexels / Engin Akyurt
If you need any more proof that San Antonio is the biggest little town in Texas, look no further than this tweet.

On Wednesday, Twitter user @Jordpord put out an APB on some fowl she spotted wandering the streets: "if u lost ur chickens around vance jackson, ur chickens r roaming around on vance jackson."




If this isn't the "most San Antonio tweet of 2020," then we don't know what is.

As far as we can tell, the Twitter chickens have not been claimed, so if your flock flew the coop yesterday, you may want to take a quick drive around the north side.

